MCX settles arbitration proceeding against UK-based PESB

"This is to inform you that the dispute between Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) and PESB Limited (PESB), a UK based vendor engaged for developing spot platform, pending before Singapore International Arbitration Centre ("SIAC") since January 2021 has been amicably settled and closed on the payment of amount equivalent to outstanding invoices. The closure of the matter is confirmed by SIAC vide its email dated December 21, 2021."

According to a Hindu Businessline report, the commodity exchange had paid nearly Rs 19 crore to PESB since 2018 for developing software to launch a trading platform for a new spot exchange. However, the software is yet to be delivered completely.

MCX moved to acquire the software after SEBI had allowed exchanges to launch spot trading platforms in 2018.