English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities NewsMCX re launches cotton futures — to trade now in candy, not bales
market | Feb 13, 2023 2:26 PM IST

MCX re-launches cotton futures — to trade now in candy, not bales

Profile image
By Manisha Gupta   Feb 13, 2023 2:26 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Earlier it was a 25-bale contract, now it is a 48-candy contract. Each candy is roughly 355.56 kilograms, which translates into roughly 100 bales.

Rishi Nathani, Chief Business Officer at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), announced the re-launch of cotton futures on the platform. This news comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) suspended cotton futures on MCX in August 2022. However, the re-launch of cotton futures on MCX comes with changes in contract specifications, aligning it with the market requirements.

Recommended Articles

View All
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus

Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nathani said cotton futures will now be priced in candy instead of bales. "The change in contract specifications will provide a more accurate representation of the market conditions and help in better risk management for the participants," he said.
“Now we are trading in candy instead of bales. Earlier it was a 25-bale contract, now it is a 48-candy contract. Each candy is roughly 355.56 kilograms, which translates into roughly 100 bales,” Nathani said.
Cotton contracts have been launched for expiry in April, June and August 2023, providing the market with a hedge mechanism for ginners, spinners, textile mills and industrial consumers.
India is the world's largest producer of cotton, accounting for 25 percent of the total world production. The re-launch of cotton futures on MCX is a significant development for the cotton market in India, providing participants with an opportunity to manage their risks and hedge against price fluctuations. The launch of cotton futures on MCX will also provide an additional trading avenue for participants and help in price discovery.
Also Read: Cotton gets Budget boost ahead of the polls in top three producing states
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X