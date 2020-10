METLDEX, India's first base metal futures index from MCX, has now gone live. The index will track the real-time performance of a basket of MCX base metals futures and facilitate efficient price risk management across the value chain.

It is noteworthy that the domestic metal prices, until now, were pivoted to the London Metal Exchange (LME) prices but will end with the launch of METLDEX.

METLDEX is based on the five base metals - zinc (5 metric tonne), copper (2.5 mt), nickel (1.5 mt), lead (5 mt) and aluminium (5 mt).

"MCXMETLDEX futures offers retail investors an opportunity of investing in the industrial sector as a whole without the need to analyse each and every commodity separately. It is convenient as the contracts are settled in cash and also this will facilitate efficient price risk management across the value chain even to the smaller investor also due to low contact size and low margin," said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities.

The contract lot size is equal to 50 times of the underlying base metals index. The tick size for the contract is Re 1 and the contracts will be settled in cash at the end of the expiry of each contract.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rishi Nathany of MCX said that it is a very well balanced index with all the 5 base metals.

“It gives you a portfolio approach to all the base metals. Base metals are normally indicators of economic activity. So someone can take an exposure to this index based on their perception of the economic activities,” he said.

Three futures contracts of the metal index expiring in the months of November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021 are available for trading.

In August, the exchange had launched trading in bullion index futures on MCX iCOMDEX Bullion index or the MCXBULLDEX.