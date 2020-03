The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) have revised the trading to eight hours a day. The new timing will be from 9 am to 5 pm.

"In view of the Novel Covid19 virus pandemic outbreak and the nation-wide lockdown of 21 days in the country and pursuant to discussions with SEBI, it has been decided to revise Trading timings, from Monday, March 30, 2020 to Tuesday, April 14, 2020," MCX said in a circular.

The revised timing shall be effective from Monday, March 30, 2020.

The pre-open session for cancellation of orders with GTC/ GTD validity will commence 15 minutes prior to trade start time.

There will be no evening session (trading session) available on April 2, 2020, April 6, 2020 and April 14, 2020. Further, there will be no change in the staggered delivery tender period for any commodity, it said.