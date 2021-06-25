Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • commodities>
    • Market fundamentals point towards higher crude prices, says Wood Mackenzie's Sushant Gupta

    Market fundamentals point towards higher crude prices, says Wood Mackenzie's Sushant Gupta

    Profile image
    By Manisha Gupta | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Sushant Gupta of Wood Mackenzie expects crude prices to range between $75-76 per barrel for the next two months and average around $69 per barrel for this year and $67 per barrel for next year.

    (Edited by : Bivekananda)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10 4.68
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20 3.00
    SBI428.80 11.60 2.78
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95 2.36
    Hindalco375.90 6.85 1.86
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75 4.65
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30 3.02
    SBI428.75 11.65 2.79
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85 2.34
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10 1.52
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20
    SBI428.80 11.60
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95
    Hindalco375.90 6.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30
    SBI428.75 11.65
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.67800.18100.20
    Pound-Rupee103.1340-0.1390-0.13
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67140.00260.39
    View More