Commodities Malaysia's sugar purchases from India hit record amid diplomatic, trade spat Updated : March 11, 2020 03:29 PM IST The record buying could also help India, the world’s biggest producer of sugar, to cut stockpiles that are squeezing domestic prices. The All India Sugar Trade Association’s data shows Malaysia has imported 324,405 tonnes of sugar from India this year. India, hoping to reduce its vast surplus stocks of sugar, has approved an export subsidy of Rs 10,448 ($142) per tonne of the sweetener for the marketing year that will end on September 30.