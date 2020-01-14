Malaysia's PM Mahathir Mohamad defends criticism of India despite palm oil backlash
India, the world’s biggest buyer of edible oils, last week changed rules that traders say effectively ban imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia.
The move came after New Delhi objected to Mahathir’s criticism of India’s new religion-based citizenship law.
India was Malaysia’s biggest buyer of palm oil in 2019, with 4.4 million tonnes of purchases.
