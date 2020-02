A Farmers Producers Organization (FPO) is a type of producer organization where the members are farmers. The main aim of FPOs is to facilitate the small and marginal farmers to collectively address many challenges of agriculture such as improved access to investment, technology, markets etc. and ensure better income for the producers through joint efforts.

Why FPOs?

Small and marginal farmers are inherently constrained with uneconomical size in terms of input access, technology adoption, marketable surplus etc., and hence, individually do not get benefit from economies of scale. Consequently, they lose individual bargaining power in the open market for their small produce. Through aggregation, the primary producers can avail the benefits of economies of scale. They also have better bargaining power vis-à-vis the bulk buyers and bulk suppliers of produce.

GLOBAL EXPERIENCES

European Union: The extension of the producer organisation regime to all agricultural sectors is a milestone in the EU Agricultural policy designed to encourage the development of collective action to promote competitiveness and improve farm returns. Producer organisations were first recognised in 1972. Over time, from a position, where they were designed to facilitate the management of postharvest supply in the fresh produce sector, they have emerged as a means of improving the competitive position of growers following market deregulations post 1994.

Africa : A wide variety of FPOs have emerged across Africa following the collapse of state led cooperatives. The vacuum left by the withdrawal of extensive networks of national cooperative groups has allowed the formation of local based producer organisations seeking to engage with government, the private sector and international donors on agricultural reforms. FPOs have acted fast in pushing forward an agenda for smallholder farmers with emphasis on supporting local autonomy on market regulation particularly in relation to prices of cash crops and basic commodities.

China : The number of producer organisations in China has rapidly grown since the late 1990s. The adaption of the national law on farmer professional cooperatives in 2007 has led to significant governmental support for the establishment and management of farmer professional cooperatives.

FPOs in India

India is an agrarian country with around 60 percent of population depending on agriculture. Indian agriculture is characterized by small farm holdings. In such scenario, organizing them into FPOs will benefit farmers from economies of scale in purchase of inputs, processing and marketing of their produce.

ROLE OF FPOs IN ACCESSING COMMODITY DERIVATIVES MARKET

Through trading on exchange platform, farmers are provided with price risk management tools such as futures and options to hedge their price risk. Many recent reports suggested that farmers have benefitted from the commodity exchange platforms in India. However, Indian farmers largely being small and marginal are unable to use commodity derivative exchanges to manage their price risk constrained by inadequate capital, small marketable surplus, technical know-how etc.



Small and marginal farmers can mitigate their price risks irrespective of their size of crop produce.



The use of commodity exchange platforms can break the vicious cycle of poor income and lack of market access for small holder farmers.



Small and marginal farmers can get post-harvest loans against goods deposited in warehouses using warehouse receipts.



