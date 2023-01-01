LPG rates: Gas cylinder prices up by Rs 25 today

A 19-kg gas cylinder now stands at Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,971 in Chennai. With effect from today, the cost of a commercial cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,769.

After seven straight price reductions, the price of the commercial gas cylinder rose on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The cost of a 19-kg LPG commercial cylinder increased by Rs 25 kg. However, the price of domestic cylinders remained unchanged.

A 19-kg gas cylinder now stands at Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,971 in Chennai. With effect from today, the cost of a commercial cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,769.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) reduced the cost of commercial cooking gas by Rs 115.5 in each of the four metro areas in November 2022. The OMCs also reduced the cost of commercial gas cylinders by Rs 91.5 and Rs 25.50, respectively, in September and October. This was the seventh cut in price of commercial cylinders since June 2022.