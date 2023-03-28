Only 49% used LPG for cooking in rural areas in 2020-21 despite PM Ujjwala Yojana — What may be the issue

According to the National Sample Survey, a total of 34.7 percent of households were using clean fuel for cooking, lighting and heating across India in 2020-21.

LPG was the primary source of energy for 49.4 percent of households in rural areas and 89 percent of urban households across India, according to the National Sample Survey Office report for 2020-2021 released on Monday. According to the survey, a total of 34.7 percent of households were using clean fuel for cooking, lighting and heating across India in 2020-21.

Also, 49.8 percent of households in rural areas and about 92 percent of households in urban areas used clean fuel as primary source of energy for cooking in 2020-2021.

(Credit: NSSO report 2020-2021) (Credit: NSSO report 2020-2021)

A statewise data shows that Delhi, Goa, Karnataka Telangana and Sikkim were among the states where over 90 percent of the household were using clean energy for cooking. In Chandigarh, 100 percent household in rural areas were using clean fuel for cooking purposes.

West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Meghalaya were among the states where around 15-30 percent of rural households were using clean fuel - such as LPG, other natural gas, gobar gas, other biogas, electricity (including generated by solar/ wind power generators) and solar cooker - for cooking.

(Credit: NSSO report) (Credit: NSSO report)

'Very low' LPG usage in rural areas

Shambhavi Shukla of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said that just 49 percent of using clean fuel for household usage is "too low". She pointed at the problem with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), under which the government aims to provide LPG coverage in rural households.

"The problem is that initially, you are providing subsidies to people to buy those cylinders. But, when the cost of refilling falls on people, it becomes difficult for them to afford that amount," she said.

As a solution, she suggested that government should provide subsidies to people for refilling their cylinders as well, apart from the initial cost of buying.

What is PMUY?

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) "aims to safeguard the health of women and children" by providing them with a clean cooking fuel – LPG. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in May 2016.

Under this flagship scheme, the government aims to provide 5 crore LPG connections to BPL (Below poverty line) families with a support of Rs 1600 per connection in the next three years.

"Ensuring women’s empowerment, especially in rural India, the connections will be issued in the name of women of the households," it said.

Under the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, the government made an additional allocation of Rs 1.6 crore for LPG connections.

Some traditional cooking fuels include firewood, coal, and cow-dung cakes, which when used, can cause health and respiratory problems. They also impact climate.

What government says

The government claims to have increased the LPG coverage from 62 percent on May 1 (since the launch) to 99.8 percent as on April 1, 2021.

This finding holds importance in the backdrop of the Indian government pushing for clean energy and a green environment in coming years. Several countries have been working against the time to push for green energy and achieve sustainable development goals, and India is one of them.

India is "rapidly" moving towards a "clean energy transition" with its total installed renewable energy capacity touching 168.96 GW mark by February 2023-end. Union Minister for Power RK Singh told the Rajya Sabha this month that of the total 168.96 GW, 64.38 GW is solar power capacity, 51.79 GW hydro, 42.02 GW wind and 10.77 GW bio power.