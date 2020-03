Gaurav Rastogi, Founder and CEO, kuvera.in is of the view that currently the narrative is all about flattening the curve. So, all the policy actions are around how to deal with the immediate pain of the lockdown that most of the world has gone into.

"From that aspect, ensuring income, ensuring food security was the primary objective. India is going down the same path and US is doing something pretty similar with the bill they have passed. However, it is too early to see whether this is enough or not, that is something that only time will tell," he said.

"AIl finance ministries’ and all central banks always have the option to do more. So, we are not too worried about that aspect, we are actually happy that they have this clarity that the first level of business is to bring income and food security to the masses,” said Rastogi in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

From an investing strategy what one should to look at as and when the recovery happens, he said, “People who invest for the long term should just focus on rebalancing their asset allocation, and make sure that as the market falls, they sell their debt allocation and buy their equity allocation.”