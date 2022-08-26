KRBL, other rice stocks sink on report claiming India might ban export of a variety

Shares of KRBL and LT Foods declined by over 6 percent while Chaman Lal Setia fell over 2 percent on the BSE and closed at Rs 103.6 on the BSE. Kohinoor Foods also traded red and declined nearly 0.5 percent closing at Rs 78.4 percent on the BSE.

Shares of rice companies traded in red after a Bloomberg report mentioned that India was likely to restrict some exports of the staple food item as the domestic supply is "under threat".

The government is discussing curbs on broken rice exports, which account for almost 20 percent of India’s shipments abroad, as local prices have soared, the report mentioned. As per the report, talks are in advanced stages and a decision may be announced soon.

Shares of KRBL and LT Foods declined by over 6 percent while Chaman Lal Setia fell over 2 percent on the BSE and closed at Rs 103.6 on the BSE. Kohinoor Foods also traded red and declined nearly 0.5 percent closing at Rs 78.4 percent on the BSE.

Anil Mittal, chairman and managing director of KRBL, told CNBCTV18 that they are not aware of any news regarding the ban on exports of broken non-basmati rice.

“In the last six months, the prices for broken rice have gone too high. So, the government can ban the export of non-basmati broken rice. But they have not done so yet,” said Mittal.

In India, broken rice is mainly used for animal feed or ethanol production. Due to increased export demand, prices have risen this year. The grain is mainly used as livestock feed in China, and some African countries import it as food.

A restriction on rice exports will deal a further blow to countries grappling with a cost-of-living crisis and worsening hunger, as India accounts for 40 percent of the global rice trade. It will have implications for the world that depends on rice, as about 90 percent of the world’s rice is grown and consumed in Asia.

The Indian government has already restricted wheat and sugar exports, signalling food protectionism escalating that has seen countries choke off local supplies. In response, world prices for kitchen staples reached fresh records, although they have declined recently due to improved global crop prospects.

Additionally, India’s paddy production is likely to see a significant fall in the current year, owing to a big drop in the paddy sowing area

According to data from the agriculture ministry, the area covered under paddy stood at 274.30 lakh hectares (LH) as of August 5, as against 314.14 LH in the corresponding period a year ago.

