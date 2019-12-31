Commodities
Karvy Group names Amitabh Chaturvedi as new head for financial services arm
Updated : December 31, 2019 04:13 PM IST
Karvy named Amitabh Chaturvedi as group chief executive officer of its financial services arm.
SEBI barred Karvy Stock Broking last month after a preliminary investigation by NSE for misuse of client securities.
The restructuring will see its stock broking, wealth management, commodities trading and investment banking businesses come under the ambit of financial services.
