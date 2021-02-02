Commodities Jewellery retailers cheer reduction in gold prices amid wedding season Updated : February 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST Jewellery retailers now believe that gold consumption will increase as it would become more affordable, especially to India’s middle class. Malabar Gold & Diamonds chairman M.P Ahammed believes that this decision, which is a long-standing demand of the gems and jewellery industry, will go down well for the seasons ahead. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply