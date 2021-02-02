Jewellery retailers cheer reduction in gold prices amid wedding season

The Narendra Modi government's move to reduce import duty on India's favorite yellow metal is set to bring cheer to the ongoing wedding season. Gold is set to become cheaper with the government proposing to reduce import duty on the precious metal from 12.5 percent to 7.5 percent.

Jewellery retailers too have welcomed the move as a reduction in gold price will further its boost demand in India, which is the second largest buyer of gold in the world.

Moreover, the yellow metal holds an important place in Indian weddings, making the timing of a reduction in import duty a reason for consumers to cheer. Jewellery retailers now believe that gold consumption will increase as it would become more affordable, especially to India's middle class.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds chairman M.P Ahammed believes that this decision, which is a long-standing demand of the gems and jewellery industry, will go down well for the seasons ahead.

Not just jewelry stores and retailers, he said the reduced import duty will benefit all stakeholders in the jewellery supply chain, including manufacturers, traders and consumers as well.

While the customs duty has been cut to 7.5 percent, an agriculture cess of 2.5 percent has been imposed along with a social welfare surcharge of 0.75 percent, bringing the duty to 10.75 percent, which is still lower than the earlier 12.5 percent.

In fact, following the government’s announcement gold prices in India were trading lower for the second consecutive day. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 48,340 per 10 gram.

Ashish Pethe, chairman of All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), also welcomed the decision made by the government and said it would provide immense relief to jewellers and end consumers, "GJC had been representing this concern since many years and we are glad that government has acknowledged and reduced the import duty."

A reduction in gold prices comes after a year where prices of the yellow metal hit all-time highs on the back of global uncertainty pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.