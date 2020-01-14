Jewellers to sell only 14, 18, 22 carat hallmarked gold jewellery from Jan 2021: Paswan
Updated : January 14, 2020 05:43 PM IST
Jewellers have been given one year time to register with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and implement the mandatory hallmarking
Consumers have to watch out for four marks on hallmarked gold jewellery: BIS mark, purity in carat, assay centre's name and jewellers' identification mark
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more