Jewellers to sell only 14, 18, 22 carat hallmarked gold jewellery from Jan 2021: Paswan

Updated : January 14, 2020 05:43 PM IST

Jewellers have been given one year time to register with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and implement the mandatory hallmarking
Consumers have to watch out for four marks on hallmarked gold jewellery: BIS mark, purity in carat, assay centre's name and jewellers' identification mark
