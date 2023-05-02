Sugar mills' body lowers output estimate to 32.8 million tonnes due to bad weather

Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman at Shree Renuka Sugars, said Indian exports were done by March and that the increase in international prices and marginal domestic price rise were helping the Indian sugar industry.

Raw sugar prices have cooled off after hitting an 11-year high in April even as key sugar producers have cut output estimates.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) also lowered its sugar production estimate to 32.8 million tonnes for the current marketing year, which ends in September. It had earlier projected an output of 34 million tonnes.

So, what is it that is impacting the sugar prices and why are experts expecting lower output this marketing year? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Aditya Jhunjhunwala, President of ISMA, and Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars.