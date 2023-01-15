homemarket Newscommodities News

Is it time to buy gold? Here’s how it performed in past recessions

Is it time to buy gold? Here’s how it performed in past recessions

By Sonia Shenoy  Jan 15, 2023 9:07 AM IST (Updated)
This week's spotlight was on gold as Indian gold prices hit a record high of Rs 56,034. Indian gold prices have been up 17.6 percent in the past year. International prices hit $1,884 an ounce, a gain of almost 16 percent from the September lows. So, with expectations of single-digit returns in equities this year, should investors continue to focus on alternative asset classes like gold?

Historical data suggests that gold returns have outperformed the Sensex in one-, five- and 15-year periods on a compounded basis.
Expectations of a mild global recession, further weakening of the dollar as inflation recedes, geo-political flare-ups, and reopening trade in China are some factors that have contributed to a rise in gold prices.
But does gold perform well during a recession?
Historically, in five out of the last seven recessions, gold has given positive returns.
According to JPMorgan, oil and gold will drive commodity returns in 2023. They forecasted gold to test $1,860 per ounce, but it has already surpassed that level.
Also Read: The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC
