Is it time to buy gold? Here’s how it performed in past recessions

This week's spotlight was on gold as Indian gold prices hit a record high of Rs 56,034. Indian gold prices have been up 17.6 percent in the past year. International prices hit $1,884 an ounce, a gain of almost 16 percent from the September lows. So, with expectations of single-digit returns in equities this year, should investors continue to focus on alternative asset classes like gold?
Historical data suggests that gold returns have outperformed the Sensex in one-, five- and 15-year periods on a compounded basis.
Expectations of a mild global recession, further weakening of the dollar as inflation recedes, geo-political flare-ups, and reopening trade in China are some factors that have contributed to a rise in gold prices.
But does gold perform well during a recession?
Historically, in five out of the last seven recessions, gold has given positive returns.
According to JPMorgan, oil and gold will drive commodity returns in 2023. They forecasted gold to test $1,860 per ounce, but it has already surpassed that level.