  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities

Is it right time for retail investors to go long on gold?

Updated : March 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Gold seems losing its shine in 2021 and been trading with a negative return of 8 percent to currently quote at $1,730/ounce.
A strong global recovery outlook with rising bond yields on prospects of upcoming tightening has led to a fall in gold prices.
Is it right time for retail investors to go long on gold?
Published : March 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 99% so far on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.74 times

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 99% so far on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.74 times

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed over 3 times so far on Day 1; retail portion booked 13 times

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed over 3 times so far on Day 1; retail portion booked 13 times

Assam Assembly Elections 2021: ADR report says 16% candidates in Phase-1 of polls face criminal cases

Assam Assembly Elections 2021: ADR report says 16% candidates in Phase-1 of polls face criminal cases

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement