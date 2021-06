Iron ore prices have rebounded again, we saw all-time high of $229 per tonne in the month of May and from there the price went down to $195 per tonne and now it is back at around $210 per tonne.

It has been a volatile market for last couple of weeks, but it definitely has seen some support come in.

It is trading at a three weeks highs right now, this is because the China portside inventories are now at a four month lows.