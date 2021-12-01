Iron ore price surges, jumps to $100/tonne; details here

The overall metal pack seems to be doing quite well, with the iron ore gaining nearly 8 percent this week. Iron ore prices have rebounded above $100 per tonne after declining quite sharply.

Iron ore prices witnessed a high of $239 per tonne in 2021. However, prices were constantly declining recently, hitting a low of $85 per tonne, which is the lowest since November 2020.

Some support is now returning into the markets despite the COVID variant Omicron concerns in the global markets.

The reason for price increases has been the improvement in China’s factory sentiment in the month of November.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.