INVESTING IN COMMODITIES THROUGH INDICES

The role of commodities as an asset class is widely recognised due to its unique characteristics as a protector against inflation and safe haven nature. With negative correlation to most other financial asset classes, inclusion of commodities in any portfolio enhances the risk-adjusted returns, which enables investors to get a better value for their investment portfolios.

Commodity indices provide a simple approach to getting exposure to this asset class, which, if accessed with financial instruments which are well regulated and transparent, can provide retail investors with sound and safe returns. So far, there are no derivatives on commodity indices in India, which may, however, change soon if the regulator decides to permit. With financial institutions such as Category III AIFs, mutual funds and portfolio management services being allowed to participate in the commodity derivative markets, these institutions can construct a portfolio to benchmark an appropriate commodity index. Besides, fund houses can create and offer ETFs on commodity indices, subject to regulatory approval, which would be an opportunity for Indian investors to gain easy access to a new asset class, and thereby, enrich their investment portfolios.

However, tradable commodity indices are not yet available. When made available, they would provide another opportunity for participants to take a basket exposure to commodities.

Investing through commodity indices

When allowed, an investor can invest in commodity indices both directly and indirectly. They can directly trade derivative contracts with a commodity index as the underlying; or they can invest by trading in units of an index-based ETF. Globally, index linked products are also made available by the financial institutions as over-the-counter (OTC) products for the investors matching their risk and return profile.

Commodity index investing through ETFs is the most popular way of getting exposure to this asset class in most jurisdictions where this is allowed. Apart from providing a hassle-free and simple way of investing in commodities, they are offered and managed by institutions which are mostly under the radar of regulatory bodies, which adds to their appeal for retail investors. This makes commodity index-based ETFs popular all across the world.

The components of a commodity index can vary from energy to precious metals, base metals, agriculture or their combination with pre-assigned weights. The performance of the index is tracked through the prices of its constituent commodity contracts and the value of the index linked to the prices of the underlying commodities.

Not all commodity indices are alike. Commodity indices may be broad based including important and liquid commodities from different sectors in a basket, or they may be sector specific or even single commodity specific. Even if the compositions of two indices are the same, differences in the weights of their components may make one more representative, or more profitable for investment, than the other. In fact, commodity indices can be constructed with a number of different objectives in view. (Table 1)