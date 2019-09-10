#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Inflows in gold ETFs hit six-year high

Updated : September 10, 2019 09:57 AM IST

Net inflows of Rs 145 crore in gold ETFs in August rose were the highest since December 2012
Higher gold prices are likely to have encouraged investors to consider putting their money in the gold ETFs, Amfi head NS Venkatesh told reporters.
