India's sugar export reaches record 7.23 million tonne in 2020-21: AISTA

Sugar mills exported an estimated record 7.23 million tonne in the 2020-21 marketing year that ended September 30, with maximum shipments to Indonesia, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday. Of the total shipment, 7.06 million tonne of sugar has been exported, while about 1,66,335 tonne is under loading in the 2020-21 marketing year (October to September), it said.

In the new marketing year 2021-22, export deals of about 15 lakh tonne have taken place so far, AISTA added. India is the world's second-largest producer of sugar after Brazil.