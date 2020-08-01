  • SENSEX
India's June crude oil imports lowest in over five years; exports dip

Updated : August 01, 2020 09:18 AM IST

India's crude oil imports fell in June to their lowest level since February 2015, while year-on-year refined product exports declined for the first time in almost a year, government data showed on Friday.
