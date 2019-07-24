India's June crude oil imports fall to more than two-year low

India's June crude oil imports fell 13.4 percent from a year earlier to their lowest since February 2017, government data showed on Tuesday.

Crude imports into the world's third-biggest oil importer fell to 16.87 million tonnes, which was also a more than 10 percent drop from May's 18.87 million tonnes.

June's decline came amid the loss of Iranian oil supplies as Washington tightened sanctions on Tehran.

In April, Trump administration had said it would not renew exemptions granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil. India through May was Iran's second-biggest oil customer after China.

Meanwhile, imports of oil products surged by about 20.4 percent from a year earlier, while year-on-year exports slipped 11.4 percent last month, the data showed.

Diesel exports climbed nearly 6 percent to 2.22 million tonnes in June month-on-month, though they were down 9.4 percent from a year earlier, due to weaker demand in the domestic sector due to the monsoon season.

Monsoon rains typically reduce the need for diesel used in irrigation pumps, which typically ramps up exports of the fuel.

