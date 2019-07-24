Commodities
India's June crude oil imports fall to more than two-year low
Updated : July 24, 2019 08:25 AM IST
Crude imports into the world's third-biggest oil importer fell to 16.87 million tonnes
Diesel exports climbed nearly 6 percent to 2.22 million tonnes in June month-on-month
