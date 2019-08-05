India's July gold imports hit three-year low on record prices
Updated : August 05, 2019 07:56 PM IST
India imported 39.66 tonnes of gold in July, down from 88.16 tonnes a year ago.
Local gold prices jumped to record high last month tracking gains in overseas market and as New Delhi raised import taxes on the precious metal to 12.5 percent from 10 percent earlier.
