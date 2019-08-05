#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

India's July gold imports hit three-year low on record prices

Updated : August 05, 2019 07:56 PM IST

India imported 39.66 tonnes of gold in July, down from 88.16 tonnes a year ago.
Local gold prices jumped to record high last month tracking gains in overseas market and as New Delhi raised import taxes on the precious metal to 12.5 percent from 10 percent earlier.
India's July gold imports hit three-year low on record prices
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid J&K unrest, global growth concerns; banking indices drag, YES Bank down 8%

Closing bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower amid J&K unrest, global growth concerns; banking indices drag, YES Bank down 8%

Suzuki posts 46% drop in Q1 profit on slowing India demand

Suzuki posts 46% drop in Q1 profit on slowing India demand

Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%

Opening Bell: Sensex plunges 600 points, Nifty around 10,800 level; YES Bank tanks 7%, SBI down 4%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV