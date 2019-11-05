#YesBank#TelecomWar
India's gold imports drop 33% in October as higher prices curtail festive buying

Updated : November 05, 2019 08:33 AM IST

Lower imports by India could cap gains in global gold prices that are trading near their highest level in more than six years
Higher gold prices badly affected retail purchases during the Diwali and Dussehra festivals.
