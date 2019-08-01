#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
India's gold demand to soften in third-quarter on price rise, rural distress, says World Gold Council

Updated : August 01, 2019 11:26 AM IST

The fall in consumption could weigh on global prices that have risen nearly 10 percent so far in 2019, but could help in bringing down the south Asian country's trade deficit, supporting the rupee.
Two-thirds of India's gold demand comes from rural areas, where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth.
Indian gold futures hit a record high of Rs 35,409 ($511.54) per 10 grams in July. Local prices have risen 10 percent so far in 2019.
