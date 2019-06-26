Commodities Powered by:

India's gold demand could fall to three-year low as prices hit record high

Updated : June 26, 2019 11:07 AM IST

Lower purchases by India, the world's second-biggest consumer after China, could limit a rally in global prices that hit a 6-year high earlier this week.

India's gold consumption eased 1.5 percent in 2018 to 760.4 tonnes, below a 10-year average of 838 tonnes, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council.