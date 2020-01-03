India's 2019 gold imports hits three-year low as record high prices dent demand
Updated : January 03, 2020 07:54 PM IST
Gold futures in India hit a record high Rs 39,885 per 10 grams in September
Gold imports in January could fall below 40 tonnes if the bullion prices remain elevated, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank
