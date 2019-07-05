In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Union Budget 2019: Gold discounts at three-year peak after import duty increase

Updated : July 05, 2019 07:46 PM IST

Dealers in India, the world's second biggest gold consumer after China, were offering discounts of up to $30 an ounce -- the highest since August 2016 -- over official domestic prices, versus the $25 discounts seen last week.
Gold futures jumped more than 2 percent following the budget announcement to hit a record high of Rs 35,100 per 10 grams. Local prices have risen more than 11 percent in six weeks.
In China, premiums dipped to an $11 to $12 an ounce range over the benchmark compared with $12-$14 last week, as demand remained quiet, traders said.
Union Budget 2019: Gold discounts at three-year peak after import duty increase
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV