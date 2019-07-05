Union Budget 2019: Gold discounts at three-year peak after import duty increase
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:46 PM IST
Dealers in India, the world's second biggest gold consumer after China, were offering discounts of up to $30 an ounce -- the highest since August 2016 -- over official domestic prices, versus the $25 discounts seen last week.
Gold futures jumped more than 2 percent following the budget announcement to hit a record high of Rs 35,100 per 10 grams. Local prices have risen more than 11 percent in six weeks.
In China, premiums dipped to an $11 to $12 an ounce range over the benchmark compared with $12-$14 last week, as demand remained quiet, traders said.
