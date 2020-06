Indian exchanges will now accept Indian refined gold, Bureau of Indian standard (BIS) said. This will change bullion market as till now only London bullion market (LBMA) approved gold bar were accepted by bullion exchanges for delivery.

The BIS had earlier notified standards - IS 17278: 2019, for delivery of gold and silver. The notifications set the standards for purity, form and provenance of gold and silver bars and the way in which they are manufactured and delivered.

For the deepening and widening of the commodity markets, BSE is seeking refineries that have been approved by the BIS and can provide gold and silver bars in accordance to the technical requirements such as fineness, shape, size etc. of the BIS good delivery.

Refiners who meet BSE's criteria in terms of net worth, capacity and quality standards etc. will be eligible.