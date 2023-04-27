India to issue new gold TRQ under UAE pact, assures of no revenue loss or favouritism

The Indian government has announced that it will allocate new licences for Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) as per the revised guidelines under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The DGFT has decided to open a fresh window to invite new applications for Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) to be notified under the India-UAE CEPA.

The Gold TRQ will be allocated to all new and old applicants as per revised guidelines. DGFT maintained that any apprehension of favouring 78 jewellers is unfounded, pointing to the decision taken on 31st March 2023 when India acceded to UAE's request to remove restrictive criteria like allocation of Gold TRQ to only jewellery manufacturers and allowed all importers to avail the scheme.

On 29th December 2022, DGFT had invited applications for TRQ for FY 2023-24 with an application deadline of 28th February 2023, when 78 applications were received and a preliminary EFC (Exim Facilitation Committee) meeting was held on 23rd March 2023 to provisionally allocate TRQ.

The India-UAE CEPA came into force on 19th May 2022, as both nations exchanged tariff concessions on products of mutual export interest. UAE had offered tariff concessions to India on over 97% of its tariff lines amounting to 99% of trade in value terms, apart from an immediate zero duty market access for export of gold jewellery from India (current duty in UAE is 58).

The conditions of the notification have been discussed with the Department of Revenue to allow more broad-based participation, and the application process will not materially benefit a group or a section of applicants.

The India-UAE CEPA was signed in 2020, and it provides for several benefits to Indian exporters, including preferential treatment in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and marine products. The revised guidelines for Gold TRQ under the CEPA are expected to further boost trade between India and the UAE.