India to issue new gold TRQ licences under UAE pact

The Indian government has announced that it will allocate new licences for Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) as per the revised guidelines under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has allowed the notification of new applications for Gold TRQ, which will be allocated to all new and old applicants as per the revised guidelines.

The DGFT clarified that any attribution of revenue loss on account of TRQ for Gold is entirely misplaced. The TRQ applications are under scrutiny and the TRQ licences are yet to be issued to any applicant.

The conditions of the notification have been discussed with the Department of Revenue to allow more broad-based participation, and the application process will not materially benefit a group or a section of applicants.

The India-UAE CEPA was signed in 2020, and it provides for several benefits to Indian exporters, including preferential treatment in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, and marine products. The revised guidelines for Gold TRQ under the CEPA are expected to further boost trade between India and the UAE.