English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities NewsIndia to complete auction of lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir within 2023

India to complete auction of lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir within 2023

India to complete auction of lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir within 2023
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  May 2, 2023 5:48:32 PM IST (Updated)

India is looking at increasing lithium exploration in Jammu & Kashmir and also conducting exploration for sapphire.

The Union Government is looking to complete the auction of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir within the ongoing calendar year. Vivek Bharadwaj,  secretary for the ministry of  mines, has said the government has recommended a transaction advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir government for the auction of lithium.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


In February, the Geological Survey of India said that it had discovered 5.9 million tonne of lithium resources in the Salal Haimana area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. Bharadwaj said the government would continue lithium exploration in J&K and was also looking at exploring sapphire in the region.
According to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), rare earth elements as well as battery minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite form the core for new age energy minerals. The demand for these minerals is going to witness a rising trend as India moves towards 2047. Lithium, is a critical mineral used in electric vehicle batteries.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X