India to complete auction of lithium reserves in Jammu & Kashmir within 2023

India is looking at increasing lithium exploration in Jammu & Kashmir and also conducting exploration for sapphire.

The Union Government is looking to complete the auction of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir within the ongoing calendar year. Vivek Bharadwaj, secretary for the ministry of mines, has said the government has recommended a transaction advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir government for the auction of lithium.

In February, the Geological Survey of India said that it had discovered 5.9 million tonne of lithium resources in the Salal Haimana area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. Bharadwaj said the government would continue lithium exploration in J&K and was also looking at exploring sapphire in the region.

According to a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), rare earth elements as well as battery minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite form the core for new age energy minerals. The demand for these minerals is going to witness a rising trend as India moves towards 2047. Lithium, is a critical mineral used in electric vehicle batteries.