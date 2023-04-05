India's sugar production drops 3% in first half of 2022-23 marketing year

In contrast to the 358 lakh tonnes produced in the 2021–22 marketing year, the ISMA forecasts production to reach 340 lakh tonnes in 2022–23.

According to the industry group Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), India's sugar production decreased by three percent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first half of the 2022–23 marketing year, which ended in September.

The amount of sugar produced was 309.9 lakh tonnes over the same time period the year before.

The marketing year for sugar lasts from October to September.

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had an increase in sugar production from 87.5 lakh tonnes to 89 lakh tonnes between October 2022 and March 2023.

The amount of sugar produced in Maharashtra decreased from 118.8 lakh tonnes to 104.2 lakh tonnes, and the amount produced in Karnataka decreased from 57.2 lakh tonnes to 55.2 lakh tonnes.

(With PTI Inputs)