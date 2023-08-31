CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities NewsIndia raises natural gas price by 10% to $8.6 per unit for September

India raises natural gas price by 10% to $8.6 per unit for September

The fixation of new prices aligns with the new regulations introduced in April of this year. The new norms tie the natural gas price to the broader context of global oil markets.

Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  Aug 31, 2023 3:16:58 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
India raises natural gas price by 10% to $8.6 per unit for September
The union government on Thursday announced monthly price revision in domestic natural gas price with price for the month of September being fixed at $8.60 per mmBtu (metric million British thermal units). This marks an increase of 10 percent compared to the preceding month's rate of $7.85 per mmBtu.

Share Market Live


The fixation of new prices aligns with the new regulations introduced in April of this year. The new norms tie the natural gas price to the broader context of global oil markets. Specifically, the price for any given month is determined as 10 percent of the prevailing crude basket level. Over the last month, the Indian crude basket has maintained a range of $85 to $89 per barrel, underscoring the ongoing upward trend.
This latest pricing decision signifies a noteworthy increase, reflecting the persistent rise in crude oil prices. The last instance when the natural gas price reached a similar level was at the time of the implementation of these new regulations. During the period from April 1 to April 7, 2023, the price had been fixed at $9.16 per mmBtu.
The backdrop to this development is the consistent growth in the average Brent crude price. While July witnessed a rate of $76 per barrel, the average Brent crude price for August surged to around $87 per barrel. This surge illustrates the robust nature of the energy market and the various interconnected factors shaping its trajectory.
Also Read:India cuts cooking gas price by Rs 200 per cylinder – Minister Puri calls it a Rakshabandhan gift
 
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 2:55 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Crude oil priceNatural Gas

Recommended Articles

View All
Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50 closes below 19,300, first F&O series loss since March

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50 closes below 19,300, first F&O series loss since March

Aug 31, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Fat finger trade in Nifty Bank options at 90% discount puts spotlight on algo strategies

Fat finger trade in Nifty Bank options at 90% discount puts spotlight on algo strategies

Aug 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Mastek says it's closing deals much faster but pricing is still a challenge

Mastek says it's closing deals much faster but pricing is still a challenge

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Radhika Jeweltech, Birlasoft shows growth potential, says analyst

Radhika Jeweltech, Birlasoft shows growth potential, says analyst

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X