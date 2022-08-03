India may raise sugarcane price that mills have to pay farmers by Rs 15 per quintal

The government of India may hike the FRP (fair and remunerative price) of sugarcane when the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meets at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, as per people in the know.

The FRP of sugarcane may be increased from Rs 290 to Rs 305 per quintal, which is an increase of Rs 15.

The move will put pressure on sugar companies as they will have to pay more to procure and will come as a relief to the farmers as the sugarcane crushing season is set to start early this year. Maharashtra will see the season begin from October 1 instead of the end of that month, a senior official has said.

The sugarcane crushing season generally starts in October-November and continues till mid-April.

The Centre has also allowed an additional 1.2 million tonnes (MT) of sugar exports in the current season ending September 2022 taking into account higher-than-anticipated domestic production, according to government sources. The notification on this too is awaited.

This additional quota would be over and above 10 MT of sugar exports allowed for the current 2021-22 season.

The nodal Food Ministry is working on modalities to allocate the additional quota. The country's total sugar production is expected to increase by 5,00,000 tonnes to 36 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, compared to the earlier estimate of 35.5 million tonnes, the sources added.

Even after the export of an additional quota of sugar, the country would be left with around 6-6.8 MT of closing stocks. Mills have exported 9.97 MT of sugar so far in the ongoing 2021-22 season to countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Somalia and others.