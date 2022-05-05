India likely to touch new record of 9 mn tonne sugar exports; has exported 7 mn tonne so far: ISMA

India, the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil, has exported 7 million tonne of the sweetener so far in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year, and exports from the country may touch a new record of 9 million tonne, industry body ISMA said on Thursday.

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), in a statement, said the country's sugar output has risen to 34.23 million tonne till April of the current marketing year, from 30 million tonne in the year-ago period.

The sugar marketing year runs from October to September. The country had exported a record 7.23 million tonne of the sweetener in the 2020-21 marketing year with much of the shipments undertaken with the help of government subsidy.

"As per reports from the trade, around 8.2-8.3 million tonne of sugar export have been contracted for so far. Out of that, about 6.8-7 million tonne of sugar is estimated to have been physically exported from India up to April," ISMA said. Accordingly, it is estimated that the "Indian sugar industry should be able to export over 9 million tonne," it said.

The sugar being exported this year is without government subsidies. On sugar production, ISMA said it has risen by 14 percent to 34.23 million tonne during the October-April period of the 2021-22 marketing year, from over the year-ago period.

Out of which, sugar production in Maharashtra -- the country's leading sugar producing state -- has increased to 13.20 million tonne till April of the current marketing year, compared to 10.56 million tonne in the year-ago period. About 123 mills are still operating in the state but they are facing problems in harvesting, the industry body said.

Production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second-largest sugar producing state, however, declined to 9.89 million tonne so far this marketing year, from 10.56 lakh tonne in the year-ago period. Most mills in Uttar Pradesh are expected to close by next fortnight.

Sugar production in Karnataka, the country's third-largest sugar producing state, has increased to 5.9 million tonne till April of this year, from 4.24 million tonne in the year-ago period. Few mills might operate in Karnataka during the special season commencing June-July.

On the ethanol front, ISMA said mills have supplied 168.66 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies till April 24 of this year. Mills have contracted for supply of 410.32 crore litres of ethanol against the total letter of intent quantity of 425.17 crore litres for this year, it added.