India likely to take all steps to ensure energy security

By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18 has learnt that India will take all necessary steps to ensure energy security, including sourcing crude from Russia.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that India will take all necessary steps to ensure energy security, including sourcing crude from Russia.
The Indian government, ever since the war (Russia-Ukraine) began, has been holding daily meetings to review supply chains of oil and essential commodities and the Indian oil marketing companies have been told to purchase oil, from whichever source they can, at favourable prices. So if it means going to Russia and getting oil at highly discounted rates then OMCs are free to do so.
Also Read: India not violating sanctions on Russia oil deal but 'think where you want to stand': US
CNBC-TV18 had reported that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) purchased 3 million barrels of oil from Russia. This was a contract that was signed before the war began and will be honoured in the month of May.
Catch all the live updates on Russia-Ukraine war here
Similarly, other oil marketing companies could also soon purchase oil from different Russian companies and those deliveries will take place over the next few months.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra for more details.
Catch minute-by-minute updates on the stock market, and more, here:
