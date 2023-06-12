India imposes stock limit on wheat till March 31, 2024 to control prices

Traders/wholesalers will be given a month's time to comply with the stock limits of 3000 MT of wheat.
The Centre has imposed a stock limit on wheat till 31st March 2024 to keep the rising prices in check. A stock limit of 3000 metric tonnes (MT) has been imposed for traders/wholesalers and 10 MT for retailers.
A month's time will be given to traders/wholesalers to comply with stock limits as the government intends not to penalize them but to bring stocks to the market.
Stock limits are being imposed in view of unscrupulous elements hoarding of wheat stocks. Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution Sanjeev Chopra assured that albeit ample wheat stocks are available and there's no need for imports, the ban on wheat exports will continue.
He added that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has adequate stocks at its disposal which it aims to offload in the market to cool prices.
Pointing to the third estimate by the Ministry of Agriculture that had confirmed 112 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat production, the Food Secretary added that the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) will continue depending on the situation and the government will shortly decide on the quantity of rice to be offloaded.
ALSO READ: India's wheat output set to touch a new record at 112.74 million tonnes in 2022-23: Agriculture Ministry
Sanjeev stated that 15 LMT wheat will soon be offloaded under OMSS and the first auction will take place soon. He also spoke that the OMSS for rice will also be undertaken to keep prices in control and to prevent profiteering by unscrupulous elements which are engaging in hoarding of food stocks.
There's no proposal to further change the export quota for sugar for the next 5 to 6 months.
