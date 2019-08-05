India gold prices hit record high on global cues, weak rupee

Gold prices in India jumped over 2 percent on Monday to record levels, following gains in overseas markets and as the rupee fell to a five-month low, dampening demand further in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal.

Local gold futures hit an all-time high of 36,990 rupees ($524.70) per 10 gram, taking their gains to more than 17 percent in 2019.

"Demand is negligible due to higher prices. Even after offering a hefty discount, consumers are not ready to buy," said Mukesh Kothari, director at dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions in Mumbai.

Dealers were offering a discount of up to $36 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest since August 2016. The domestic price includes a 12.5 percent import tax and 3 percent sales tax.

India's gold consumption dipped 1.5 percent in 2018 to 760.4 tonnes, below a 10-year average of 838 tonnes, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council.

The council last week forecast consumption to soften in the September quarter as record-high local prices curtail buying.

Local gold prices are rising more rapidly due to a falling rupee, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank, adding that, "demand will remain weak even in August. Jewellers are not interested in buying at current price levels."

The rupee plunged to a five-month low on Monday as the escalating China-US trade spat sent most regional currencies lower while tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir also weighed on investor sentiment.