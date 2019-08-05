Business
India gold prices hit record high on global cues, weak rupee
Updated : August 05, 2019 04:30 PM IST
Local gold futures hit an all-time high of 36,990 rupees ($524.70) per 10 gram, taking their gains to more than 17 percent in 2019.
Dealers were offering a discount of up to $36 an ounce over official domestic prices, the highest since August 2016.
