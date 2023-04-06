India may impose ban on additional sugar export due to decline in production

The possible reasons for production decline in India — rains hurting the sugar cane crop and the country diverting more sugarcane to make biofuel. Also, production is affected by shutting down of mills in Maharashtra and Haryana.

India may impose a ban on additional sugar exports, a Bloomberg report said on Thursday. As per the information, this decision may be taken due to the possibility of a decrease in sugar production.

The possible reasons for production decline in India — rains hurting the sugar cane crop and the country diverting more sugarcane to make biofuel. Also, production is affected by shutting down of mills in Maharashtra and Haryana. The number of factories in operation in India now stands at 500 as compared to 509 for this period of the last sugar season. Maharashtra (196) and Karnataka (73) have the high number of factories.

As per latest data, India has now reduced the export of sugar from 11 million tonnes to 6 million tonnes.

This has led to constant price surge of the sweetener in recent times. The prices of refined sugar in the global market have reached the highest level of the decade while the price of raw sugar has reached the upper levels of 6 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, the industry group Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said the country's sugar production decreased by three percent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first half of the 2022–23 which ended in September as compared to the same period a year ago. The amount of sugar produced in the first half of 2021-22 was recorded at 309.9 lakh tonnes, as per ISMA.