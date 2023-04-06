India may impose ban on additional sugar export due to decline in production

The possible reasons for production decline in India — rains hurting the sugar cane crop and the country diverting more sugarcane to make biofuel. Also, production is affected by shutting down of mills in Maharashtra and Haryana.
India may impose a ban on additional sugar exports, a Bloomberg report said on Thursday. As per the information, this decision may be taken due to the possibility of a decrease in sugar production.
Recommended ArticlesView All
RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control
Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
RBI MPC — rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy, but positive for bond markets
Apr 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
RBI to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI — Here's what it means
Apr 6, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The possible reasons for production decline in India — rains hurting the sugar cane crop and the country diverting more sugarcane to make biofuel. Also, production is affected by shutting down of mills in Maharashtra and Haryana. The number of factories in operation in India now stands at 500 as compared to 509 for this period of the last sugar season. Maharashtra (196) and Karnataka (73) have the high number of factories.
As per latest data, India has now reduced the export of sugar from 11 million tonnes to 6 million tonnes.
This has led to constant price surge of the sweetener in recent times. The prices of refined sugar in the global market have reached the highest level of the decade while the price of raw sugar has reached the upper levels of 6 years.
Earlier on Wednesday, the industry group Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said the country's sugar production decreased by three percent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first half of the 2022–23 which ended in September as compared to the same period a year ago. The amount of sugar produced in the first half of 2021-22 was recorded at 309.9 lakh tonnes, as per ISMA.
According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had an increase in sugar production from 87.5 lakh tonnes to 89 lakh tonnes between October 2022 and March 2023 whereas production decreased in Maharashtra from 118.8 lakh tonnes to 104.2 lakh tonnes, and in Karnataka from 57.2 lakh tonnes to 55.2 lakh tonnes.
First Published: Apr 6, 2023 2:59 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!