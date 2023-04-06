India may impose ban on additional sugar export due to decline in production

Earlier on Wednesday, the industry group Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said India's sugar production decreased by three percent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first half of the 2022–23 marketing year, which ended in September.
India may impose a ban on additional sugar exports, a Bloomberg report said on Thursday. As per the information, this decision may be taken due to the possibility of a decrease in sugar production.
The possible reasons of production decline India — rains hurting the sugar cane crop and country diverts more sugarcane to make biofuel.
This has led to constant price surge of the sweetener in recent times. Last month in March, prices of refined sugar surged in two digits to a decade high.
Earlier on Wednesday, the industry group Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said country's sugar production decreased by three percent to 299.6 lakh tonnes in the first half of the 2022–23 which ended in September as compared to the same period a year ago. The amount of sugar produced in the first half of 2021-22 was recorded at 309.9 lakh tonnes, as per ISMA.
According to the data, Uttar Pradesh had an increase in sugar production from 87.5 lakh tonnes to 89 lakh tonnes between October 2022 and March 2023 whereas production decreased in Maharashtra from 118.8 lakh tonnes to 104.2 lakh tonnes, and in Karnataka from 57.2 lakh tonnes to 55.2 lakh tonnes.
First Published: Apr 6, 2023 2:59 PM IST
