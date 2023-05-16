Gem institute envisions growth through innovation and global export of India's expertise

Roland Lorie, the CEO of the International Gemological Institute (IGI), highlights the strong demand for jewellery certification. As consumers become more discerning and conscious of quality, certification plays a crucial role in building trust and confidence.

The International Gemological Institute held its first-ever international edition of the IGI D show in Dubai this month in an attempt to reach a global audience. The show displayed more than 1 lakh designs from 33 jewellery makers including those from India, Turkey and the GCC countries. All 14 of IGI's previous diamond shows were held in India.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Tehmasp Printer, the President and Managing Director of IGI, emphasises the potential for growth through innovation and his vision is to export India to rest of the world.

Printer said, “Our vision is to export India to the rest of the world. We have very high expertise in the manufacturing of diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and jewellery. So we are going to use IGI D show as a platform to take it to the world over.”