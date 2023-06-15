High gold prices may dampen jewellery demand, expect minimal volume growth for retailers in FY24

Revenues of organised gold jewellers is expected to rise 16 to18 percent in FY24, however volume growth could be minimal - upto 5 percent.

India is the largest gold jewellery consumer globally, after China. Despite high prices, Indian gold buyers showed huge enthusiasm to purchase jewellery on Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious ocassion for ornaments purchases in April 2023. However, a sustained rally in gold prices gradually dampens the demand.

Although gold prices have corrected now from their recent highs, it is trading at elevated levels. Such inflated prices can brighten the revenue of organised gold jewellery retailers, but the volume growth may start moderating.

A CRISIL Ratings study of 46 gold jewellery retailers, comprising nearly 25 percent of the organised jewellery sector revenue, indicates this. According to the study, revenue of organised gold jewellers is expected to rise 16-18 percent in FY24, however volume growth could be minimal - upto 5 percent. The organised sector accounts for about one-third of the industry, with the highly fragmented unorganised sector making up the rest.