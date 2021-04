Here’s why soft commodities are in focus

In the non-agricultural space, it is the metals that are doing the best, then you have crude as second and precious metals at a very bad third there.

Agricultural commodities have been a bit of a concern because prices have hit near multi-year highs for many of these, but that really seems to be softening at this point in time and that is because the higher prices have led to higher sowing in the latest season.

Also, there is an International Grains Council report which says that the global grain production for 2020-2021 is expected at a record high of around 2.28 billion tonnes. Within this, expect a record crop in wheat and a very high crop in maize, soybean and maximum in rice as well.

As compared to the previous year all of these four major food grains are looking at production higher by anywhere between 2-12 percent.