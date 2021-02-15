  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Here's how gold will perform in 2021

Updated : February 15, 2021 08:59 AM IST

Gold recorded an impressive performance in 2020, hitting an all-time high of $2,067/oz in early August.
Despite the volatility and episodes of correction and consolidation in the latter half, it still gained 24 percent over the course of the year to hit an annual average of $1,770/oz, up 27 percent year-on-year.
Here's how gold will perform in 2021

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Now buy health insurance with day 1 coverage for your pre-existing conditions

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near Rs 47,400 per 10 grams level; Silver gains 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades flat near Rs 47,400 per 10 grams level; Silver gains 1%

COVID-19: India records 12,194 new cases; total tally close to 1.1 crore

COVID-19: India records 12,194 new cases; total tally close to 1.1 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman turns to Tamil poetry yet again while announcing tax measures
Nirmala Sitharaman reads out Budget 2021 from 'Made in India' tablet: All you need to know
Advertisement